Supposed Sony ‘design flaw’ causing problems for PS5s that sit vertically

Hardware experts claim PS5 units that sit vertically for long periods of time may face issues due to a Sony “design flaw.”

Because of PlayStation 5’s overwhelming size, Sony ensured players could comfortably situate the console in one of two positions – horizontal or vertical.

The vertical option has proven a boon to those who have a limited amount of real estate for the space PS5 requires to sit horizontally.

Some people may want to start rethinking their entertainment center setups, however. According to hardware experts, Sony’s liquid cooling solution is causing problems for consoles that stand upright.

Experts say it’s best to avoid standing the PS5 vertically

Wololo.net reports that console repair shops have seen many clients bring in internally damaged PS5 units. Apparently, the issue stems from the platform standing upright for long periods of time, causing the liquid metal to move.

In some cases, the liquid answer to Sony’s cooling concerns can spill and permanently damage the console’s inner workings. French repair technician and Twitter user Consoles System called attention to the problem earlier this week in the following post:

Ben Montana, the owner of the ILoveMyConsole shop in France, has been raising awareness about vertical PS5 troubles for several months.

According to Wololo, Montana says this design flaw impacts both versions of Sony’s PS5 hardware, so those who’ve long used the console vertically are advised to sit it flat.

Sony encased the liquid metal in a tight seal to prevent such troubles, yet it seems the seal can “sometimes be moved or damaged.”

In a worst-case scenario, the liquid coolant will slip into the motherboard and touch certain components, thereby causing a short circuit.

Again, if possible, PS5 owners should probably switch their consoles to the horizontal position. It’s currently unknown how widespread the problem has become.