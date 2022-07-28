PS5 software beta update adds 1440p, gamelists, improved audio settings & more

Andrew Highton . Last updated: Jul 28, 2022

Sony PS5 users that have qualified for the new system software beta will be eligible to try out new 1440p resolution settings, the ability to tinker even more with your audio, and customizable gamelists.

It’s been a while since Sony rolled out a PS5 system software beta as they are usually saved for special new features.

The PlayStation brand has already shared some game-changing announcements in the last few month including the continued development and progress of PS VR 2, as well as a complete systematic revamp of the PS Plus subscription service.

Now, the PS5 is gearing up to implement some new features to allow for greater personalization of settings as well as quality of life upgrades to make gameplay and the overall experience more seamless.

New PlayStation features in the pipeline for Sony’s PS5

Every now and again a beta will be conducted for a system software update to ensure the features are incorporated into the console’s everyday life without a hitch. If not, they can either be nixed or refined.

Through one of Sony’s PlayStation blog posts, Senior Vice President of the blue brand, Hideaki Nishino, explained some of the incredible new features that PS5 users can (hopefully) expect to try out in the future.

The first major proposition is the addition of 1440p – a major coup for players that have been in need of a middle ground output setting.

The PS5 has been capable of delivering games at 1080p or 2160p, but nothing in between. Now, 1440p will allow players to be able to upgrade their settings if they can’t quite meet the demands of 1440p, or to possibly help games run slightly smoother.

Another key difference advertised is the new gamelist setting that will allow players to create up to 15 gamelists, each able to include up to 100 games.

Sony

It may not seem hugely significant in the grand scheme of things, but the option of increased customizability will come as music to many organized players’ ears.

Sticking with the topic of customized settings, the beta is also testing out an option to let players compare 3D Audio and Stereo to see which they prefer. Again, a subtle idea, but one that could make the world of difference to PS5 users.

Sony are also testing out the ability to quickly hop back into certain in-game activities on applicable games, as well as more accessible social settings.

If all goes well with the PS5 system software beta, then expect these new aspects to be slowly integrated into the PS5 system as the year progresses.