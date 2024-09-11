PS5 Pro backwards compatibility will make your PS4 games look better than ever

The PS5 Pro’s backward compatibility enhancements will bring a new lease of life to select PS4 titles. Here’s what we know about the Pro’s Game Boost feature and what it means for your game collection.

The PS5 Pro was finally announced on September 10, and while the $700 console has made headlines for its eye-popping price, there is one improvement that aims to make your old PS4 games look and run better than ever before.

As revealed during the PlayStation 5 Technical Presentation, the Pro boasts an upgraded GPU, advanced ray tracing, and AI-driven upscaling – all of which we’ve covered in our in-depth guide here.

However, it’s the Game Boost feature that will make the biggest difference to your PS4 collection.

PS5 Pro PS4 backward compatibility explained

Sony The PS5 Pro’s will enhance select PS5 and PS4 games.

Writing on the PlayStation Blog, CEO Hideaki Nishino explained how the Pro’s Game Boost feature will bring significant enhancements to more than 8,500 backward-compatible PS4 games.

Most importantly, Nishino noted how the new console “may stabilize or improve the performance of supported PS4 and PS5 games.” The CEO also added that “enhanced image quality for PS4 games is also available to improve the resolution on select PS4 games.”

This means titles will look much sharper than ever before, a bonus for players looking to experience classic games with greater visual fidelity. Several games will also receive software updates, enabling PS5 Pro players to utilize the console’s Game Boost feature.

Sony has yet to reveal the full list of supported backward-compatible PS4 games, but they did announce several PS5 Pro enhanced games. You can read more about these supported titles via our PS5 Pro enhanced game guide here.

In the meantime, if you want to know more about the PS5 Pro’s specs and how much it costs, then our detailed hub has everything you need to know.