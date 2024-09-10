PS5 Pro announced with an eye-popping price

After months of speculation, Sony has finally announced the PlayStation 5 Pro, closing off its Technical Presentation with a massive bombshell price reveal.

The PS5 Pro is intended to be the most advanced console ever produced by Sony. The system intends to bring Fidelity and Performance modes closer together or eliminate them entirely, thanks to its upgraded GPU, advanced Ray-Tracing capabilities, and AI upscaler that improves existing image quality without loss to frame rate speed.

The PlayStation 5 Pro was revealed during a Technical Presentation hosted by Mark Cerny, broadcast on the official PlayStation YouTube channel. All of the console’s features were shown, along with a November 7 release date, with pre-orders opening on September 26.

Article continues after ad

Along with sharing the features, Sony revealed the price of the new console which comes in at $699.99 USD, £699.99 GBP, €799.99 EUR, and ¥119,980 JPY. It’s worth noting however, this is just for a digital edition, as you’ll need to buy a separate disc drive to use physical media.

Article continues after ad

Fans anticipated the PS5 Pro would be more expensive than the existing models, but this is a notably high price point for such an upgrade. As such, fans will need to bear price in mind if they’re going to invest, especially with the need to purchase the disc drive for any existing games they might own.

Article continues after ad

Sony has had an up-and-down year, with Astro Bot’s critical success following Concord’s swift demise. It remains to be seen how fans will respond to the PS5 Pro’s higher than expected cost at retail, especially following the nightmare that many people had back in 2020, when the initial PS5 was launched and it was near impossible to buy a system.