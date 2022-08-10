PS5 may finally get native Disney Plus app to enable 4K streaming

Details uncovered in the PlayStation Network’s backend suggest PS5 may finally receive a native Disney Plus app that supports 4K streaming.

Disney Plus counted among the first media applications that Sony announced for the PS5 ahead of its November 2020 release. The streaming platform even has a dedicated button on PS5’s media remote.

However, the app that PlayStation owners use on the newest hardware isn’t exactly up to snuff. Notably, the PS5 runs a backward-compatible version of the PS4’s Disney Plus application.

And though a September 2021 update added labels to denote 4K HDR capabilities for TV shows and movies, PS5’s version of Disney Plus tops off at 1080p resolution.

PSN hints at native Disney Plus app coming to PS5

Reddit user the_andshrew (via PSU) reports that a beta version of a presumed Disney Plus app for PlayStation 5 recently went live in PSN’s backend.

Apparently, the entry in question bears the codename of “Vader,” hinting that a native Disney app is finally on its way to Sony’s current-gen hardware.

The beta listing’s sudden appearance in the backend could point to a native application hitting the platform in the not-so-distant future. At the time of writing, however, neither Disney nor PlayStation have offered any concrete details on the matter.

Since the console’s launch nearly two years ago, the Disney Plus app on PS5 has run rampant with issues. Users have reported log-in errors, loading troubles, and crashing hiccups.

With that in mind, here’s to hoping a dedicated PS5 app for the streaming service would fix these errors in addition to enabling 4K output.

Why it’s taking so long for Sony and Disney to sort out the matter presently remains a mystery.