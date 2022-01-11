PS Plus February 2022: Rumors, leaks & announcement date

As 2022 rolls on, here’s everything we know about the PS Plus free game lineup in February.

PS Plus offerings can be a mixed bag; some months deliver some truly classic games while others end up being slightly more lackluster. As Microsoft continues to change the gaming landscape with Xbox Game Pass, Sony is under more pressure than ever to deliver quality titles in PS Plus.

This means a new selection of titles will arrive at the start of every month, all of which are available to players for the cost of a PS Plus membership. Here’s everything we know about what’s coming to PS Plus in February 2022, including leaks and rumors.

PS Plus game rumors for February 2o22

Free games are usually made available on the first Tuesday of the month, so expect February’s games to arrive on February 1, 2022.

So far, there’s been no word from Sony on what will be coming in February 2022, but we’ll be sure to update this page as soon as we know. The news will likely arrive via the official PlayStation Blog.

With Elden Ring arriving in February, one option for PS Plus would be the superb Demon’s Souls – which topped our Best PS5 Games of 2021 list. Still, it seems unlikely to land just months after launch.

Some fans have also been calling out for Death Stranding to arrive on the service. With the Director’s Cut bringing Hideo Kojima’s bizarre adventure to PS5, is it possible? Time will tell.

When will PS Plus games for February be officially announced?

PlayStation Now updates may drop on the PlayStation Blog out of nowhere at the start of a new month, but PlayStation Plus is much more consistent.

That’s because most of the time, the games are revealed on the last Wednesday of the month at 8:30AM PST / 11:30AM EST / 4:30PM BST / 5:30PM CEST. Expect to hear what’s coming on January 26th.

How to get PS Plus games for free

If you are looking to claim these games as a part of the January 2022 lineup, then you are going to need to follow some basic steps.

On the home screen of your PlayStation console, head over to the PlayStation Plus symbol in the top left Once there, you will be able to download all the active games for the current month of PS Plus. You will also also be able to subscribe to the service if you are not already. The new titles will now be in your Library!

