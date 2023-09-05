Is Project Mugen coming to PS5 and PS4? Well, here’s everything you need to know about whether the game will be coming to PlayStation consoles.

Project Mugen is an upcoming open-world anime game that aims to rival the likes of Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail. Not only does the free to play game feature a number of colorful characters and punchy combat, but it also aims to deliver a lively open-world experience that rivals the best gacha games.

While a number of Project Mugen details were revealed at Gamescom, information for the upcoming game remains scarce. In fact, many prospective players will be wondering whether Project Mugen will be coming to PS5 and PS5 consoles.

With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about a potential PlayStation release for Project Mugen.

Is Project Mugen coming to PS5 & PS4?

Naked Rain Project Mugen is releasing on a variety of platforms.

Yes, Project Mugen will be released on PS5 and PS4. While the developers have yet to reveal a release date, Project Mugen pre-registrations have started for the upcoming open-world game.

So, be sure to check out our handy pre-registration guide to ensure you’re signed up and ready for when the game releases. Project Mugen will also be available on PC, iOS, and Android. While “other platforms” have been announced via the developers, information remains scarce when it comes to Xbox One and Switch ports of the upcoming game.

There you have it, that’s everything you need to know regarding Project Mugen’s release on PS5 and PS4. While waiting for Project Mugen to make its way to PlayStation, be sure to check out our Project Mugen release hub and guides below to get the lowdown on the upcoming anime game.

