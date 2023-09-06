Is Project Mugen coming to Nintendo Switch?

Wondering whether Project Mugen is coming to Nintendo Switch? Well, our guide has everything you need to know about this new anime game.

Project Mugen aims to wow anime and gacha game fans with its bustling open-world and fast-paced combat. Whether the game has what it takes to compete with popular free to play games like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail remains to be seen, but it’s clear there are high hopes for this upcoming title.

Article continues after ad

While Project Mugen has only just started accepting preregistrations, the game will soon enable PS5, PS4, PC, iOS, and Android players to delve into its world. However, many Nintendo fans will be wondering whether Project Mugen will be coming to Switch.

Article continues after ad

After all, being able to take your adventure on the go and level up your characters between devices would certainly be incredibly beneficial. So, here’s everything we currently know about whether Project will be coming to Switch and if you can expect to ever play it on the Nintendo’s portable console.

Article continues after ad

Naked Rain Project Mugen could be released on the Nintendo Switch.

No, the developers have yet to reveal whether Project Mugen will be coming to Nintendo Switch. However, we do know that Project Mugen will be released on PS5, PS4, PC, iOS, and Android.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

While a Switch version of Project Mugen hasn’t been listed, the official LINE description for the game notes “other platforms” when discussing its release. So, there’s certainly hope that Nintendo fans will be able to delve into the open-world game.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It’s important to note, that the developers will be revealing further Project Mugen details at this year’s Tokyo Games Show. Quite whether a Switch release will be announced then, remains to be seen, but for now, that’s all the details we have on a possible Project Mugen Switch release date.

In the meantime, why don’t you check out our Project Mugen release hub and guides below to get the latest details on the upcoming release?

Article continues after ad

Project Mugen codes | All Project Mugen characters | Is Project Mugen cross-platform? | Is Project Mugen gacha?