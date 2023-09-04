Are there any redeemable codes in Project Mugen?

Wondering whether there are any Project Mugen codes to redeem, or if the feature could be present in the game at launch? Well, our handy codes page has everything you need to know.

Project Mugen is the latest free to play game that has anime fans hyped, with many calling the title the next “Genshin killer” and labeling it as “anime GTA”. However, while the Project Mugen pre-registrations are live, many players will be wondering whether the game has any redeemable codes.

After all, the most popular gacha games feature codes that give players free in-game currency they can use to roll on banners. So, if you’re aiming to play Project Mugen once it launches and wish to get a head start, then you want to know if there are any codes.

Fortunately, our Project Mugen codes page has everything you need to know about this feature.

Are there any Project Mugen codes?

Naked Rain Project Mugen codes have yet to be revealed.

No, there are no codes available in Project Mugen. This is down to the game currently not being released. However, this could change in the future. After all, other free to play anime games like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail feature redeemable codes that reward players with free items.

So, it’s highly likely Project Mugen will require players to roll on banners to unlock new weapons and characters. In fact, it wouldn’t be that surprising if the developers handed out free resources for the Project Mugen beta and subsequent updates.

While this isn’t concrete evidence, it’s likely the developers would follow this pattern and reward its playerbase. Of course, we’ll be sure to update this section as and when Project Mugen codes are released in the future.

Be sure to bookmark this page and check back frequently for updates. In the meantime, why don’t you check out our Project Mugen hub for all the latest news on the upcoming anime game?