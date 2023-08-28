Project Mugen: All confirmed characters

Project Mugen is a brand new open-world anime game that looks to rival the likes of Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail. So, to get you up to speed, here are all the confirmed playable characters in the game so far.

Anime-style gacha games are ruling the mobile gaming market right now with the hugely popular Honkai Star Rail and Genshin Impact being the most beloved. While HoYoverse is undoubtedly sitting on the gacha throne, there are other studios working on projects every day, and Project Mugen is shaping up to be one of the most exciting titles.

Article continues after ad

Coming from NetEase and NAKED RAIN, Project Mugen is an open-world RPG set in a vibrant urban city that will feature plenty of characters for players to control and meet during their adventures. Here’s a full rundown of every confirmed playable character in Project Mugen so far.

Article continues after ad

Contents

All confirmed characters in Project Mugen

There have been a total of 5 playable characters confirmed in Project Mugen so far, however being a gacha title, we’re sure this roster will expand greatly once the game is released.

Article continues after ad

After all, being able to acquire new fighters is one of the most compelling parts of any gacha game.

Taffy

NAKED RAIN Taffy wields guns and grenades in battle.

Taffy is a young kid who’s extremely laid-back and likes to make jokes most of the time, even in dangerous situations.

She’s an expert at riding her bike which can turn into a trusty hammer in battle and can hit enemies with a nice chunk of damage. She also boosts her powers in combat by downing an energy drink.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Bansy

NAKED RAIN Bansy is an extremely vibrant character.

Bansy may look young but from the brief clips we’ve seen of her so far in Project Mugen’s first trailer, she can definitely hold her own in a fight.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Her weapon of choice appears to be a firearm as well as grenades, so that suggests Taffy could be an adept long-ranged fighter in the game.

Alan

NAKED RAIN Alan’s weapon of choice are yo-yo yo-yo inspired objects.

Alan is a tall blonde character who appeared very briefly in the Project Mugen trailer.

From the footage we’ve seen so far, it’s clear that Alan’s weapon of choice is yo-yo-like tools that he uses to attack enemies. He also appears to be extremely agile and flexible during combat.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Mechanika

NAKED RAIN Mechanika appears to have a Robot that may assist her in battle.

Very little is known about Mechanika so far, as unlike the other characters, we didn’t get a look at her gameplay during the game’s trailer.

Based on her name, appearance, and the fact she has a little robot friend, we’re assuming Mechanika might be a promising mechanic in the world of Project Mugen.

Dila

NAKED RAIN Dila wields a large sword in battle.

Dila wields a large sword in combat as her primary weapon. She seems to be the most elusive and mysterious character so far, but there’s a chance she could play a very important role in the main story.

Article continues after ad

There you have it, those are all the confirmed characters in Project Mugen so far. Why not check out our free to play and crossplay guides for the game while you’re here?