Princess Zelda’s VA in Tears Of The Kingdom studied Harry Potter & Game of Thrones

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom voice actress Patricia Summersett revealed that she drew inspiration from Game of Thrones and Harry Potter when bringing the character of Princess Zelda to life in the new game.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has already been a massive hit for Nintendo. After only 1 week, the game has already sold 10 million copies, a new record for the longstanding Zelda series.

Despite only being released in the past week, the new title is already a leading contender for Game of The Year, with many calling it one of the most innovative games of all time.

Article continues after ad

In Dexerto’s review of the game, we wrote how, “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is not so much a tearful goodbye from its historic past, but a fresh new beginning – one that embraces the building blocks set down by its predecessor, and transforms them to further push this beloved action-adventure series ever forward.”

Nintendo Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom includes many new voiced characters

As well as the new open-world focus, a big change that Tears of the Kingdom added to the franchise is much for extensive voice acting. With all of the main characters, other than Link of course, voiced by actors across various languages.

Article continues after ad

Princess Zelda voice actor was inspired by Game of Thrones and Harry Potter

During an interview with Axios, voice actor Patricia Summersett, who portrays the English version of Princess Zelda, revealed that she drew inspiration from the likes of Game of Thrones and Harry Potter when taking on the role for Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

For her role as Princess Zelda, Summersett studied female characters across media who are in positions of power or of Regal importance in their respective worlds, “women who are very strong, heady but also placed in a royal position.”

Article continues after ad

As a result, the Princess Zelda voice actress drew inspiration from Emma Watson’s Hermione Granger in Harry Potter, Emilia Clarke in Game of Thrones, and Mia Farrow from The Last Unicorn.

Want more The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom content? Be sure to check out some of Dexerto’s guides and tips below.

Tears of the Kingdom copies sold | The best way to make Rupees in Tears of the Kingdom | Who is Ganondorf? Villain explained | How to pass the time | Sky Islands map in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom | All Geoglyph locations | Do weapons still break in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? | All Great Fairy Fountain locations | All Skyview Tower locations | How to get Zelda’s Golden Horse | Best place to farm Zonaite | How to increase your inventory slots in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom | Bubbal Gem locations | Bargainer Statue locations | How to get Phantom Armor set | Where to get the Steering Wheel | How to respec Heart Containers and Stamina Vessels in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom | How to get Autobuild | How to get Hylian Shield