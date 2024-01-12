Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown reportedly forgot to record character’s voicelines

One character from Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown has reportedly been voiced by a text-to-speech generator after devs seemingly forgot to cast a real voice actor for the role.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is an upcoming 2.5D platform action-adventure game developed and published by Ubisoft. It is the first new major instalment in the Prince of Persia series since 2010’s The Forgotten Sands

After almost 15 years, Prince of Persia fans are finally getting treated to a brand-new game. The newest installment in the beloved franchise, The Lost Crown, is set to release on January 15, 2024.

Within this new experience, players take control of Sargon, a member of an elite group of seven unique warriors known as the Immortals.

Ubisoft Prince of Persia The Lost Crown is set to revive the series once again

And while we praised the game for its polish and intuitive design, one NPC from the game is getting major attention online for a very bizarre reason.

As reported by IGN, reviewers noticed that the voice of a tree spirit character, Kalux, sounded as though they were being voiced by an AI or a text-to-speech program. Noting that Kalux sounds remarkably similar to a TTS program that many streamers use and is free for anyone to access.

What’s more, the character does not have a voice acting credit at all, while other characters are clearly labeled alongside their respective roles.

When IGN followed up on the story, they received the following statement from production studio Side UK, the team behind the Price of Persia voice acting.

“SIDE London provides casting, production management, voice direction, voice recording, and post-production in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, for which we work with a talented cast of professional actors. As a production company, we did not have visibility of any other voice design plans, TTS or otherwise, Ubisoft had for the game.”

While this response from Side UK does little to clear up the confusion, we’ll be sure to keep you updated if the mystery surrounding Kalux’s voice actor is solved.