Prime Gaming giving away three classic games for free

Prime Gaming is taking a trip down memory lane by giving players free copies of multiple LucasArts games. Here’s how you can get your hands on some classic titles with a Prime membership.

If you’re looking to relive the good old days this summer, then Prime Gaming has announced its collaboration with LucasArts to bring you a collection of iconic titles.

To make it even better, each of the three games that we’ll see during this summer celebration will be gifted to players for free.

So, if you’re looking to claim some free classics, here’s everything you need to know about Prime Gaming’s summer offers.

LucasArts games coming to Prime Gaming

Teaming up with LucasArts to give us a blast from the past, Prime Gaming will be releasing three iconic titles over three months.

Prime members will be able to claim:

The Secret of Monkey Island – July 1

– July 1 Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis – August 1

– August 1 Sam & Max: Hit the Road – September 1

The best part is that the games are free to Prime Gaming users, and are yours to keep forever. So basically we’re getting three iconic games at absolutely no cost.

How to get free Amazon Prime games (Summer 2021)

In order to grab these treasures for yourself, you’ll need to have an active Amazon Prime membership. If you haven’t got an account already, you can also activate a free 30-day trial here.

Once you’ve got your membership sorted, here’s what you have to do:

Sign in to Prime Gaming. Scroll down to the bottom section labeled ‘Games with Prime.’ Choose ‘claim‘ on the game you want. Download the Amazon Games app and sign in with your Amazon account. Your games can be found in your ‘library.’

Importantly, the Amazon app is only compatible with Windows PCs.

If you’re looking to keep up to date with the monthly loot drops, here’s how to do so for a selection of your favorite titles:

