Prime Gaming giving away over 30 free games for Amazon Prime Day

Prime Gaming subscribers are set for a huge influx of games as Amazon Prime Day is going to reward members with over 30 free games for players to be able to add to their libraries for life.

A yearly tradition is back as Amazon’s Prime Gaming celebration is starting on July 12 and concluding the day after on July 13. Even though it’s only for two days, this window is providing a huge opportunity for anyone signed up as there will be a staggering collection of 30+ games available to download for free.

Not only that, but once these games are claimed, subscribers will be able to keep them for as long as they are members of Prime Gaming. As well as benefitting from major, AAA games, leading up to Amazon Prime Day a selection of indie games will be available too.

Amazon Prime Day games include Star Wars & Mass Effect

Some big names will be given away and players will need to make sure they claim them once the promotion goes live.

An official Prime Gaming blog has highlighted just a few of the major games that subscribers will be able to claim across the Prime Gaming Day promotion:

GRID ™ Legends

™ Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Need for Speed Heat

Star Wars ™ Jedi Knight — Jedi Academy

™ Star Wars ™ Jedi Knight II — Jedi Outcast

™ Star Wars™ Republic Commando

As we said, in the lead-up to Prime Gaming Day, some indie games will also be made available to obtain for absolutely nothing, and here are some of the games the service will provide:

10 Second Ninja X

8Doors: Arum’s Afterlife Adventure

Addling Adventures

Bang Bang Racing

Clouds & Sheep 2

Death Squared

Fatal Fury Special

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams

Gone Viral

HUE

Manual Samuel

Metal Slug 2

Metal Unit

Pumped BMX Pro

Puzzle of the Year — 10 Pack

Rain World

Road Trip — 3 Pack

Samurai Shodown II

Serial Cleaner

The Crow’s Eye

The Darkside Detective

The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark

The King of Fighters 2000

The King of Fighters 2002

The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor

Needless to say, if you’re a Prime subscriber, then you’re in for a great June and July with well over 50 free games to choose from, and fill out your gaming library with.

Prime Gaming offers tons of benefits and includes free items for various games including Destiny 2, Valorant, FIFA 22, and Call of Duty.