All Prime Day free games you can download today: Mass Effect, GRID Legends & more

Sourav Banik . 41 minutes ago

Amazon’s Prime Day event will bring free games for subscribers. Here’s a detailed overview of all the Prime Day free games and the schedule of the event.

Amazon brings back its annual Prime Day event in July. As always, it will be exclusive to the Prime members who will be able to snag exclusive deals across the retailer’s store, but there’s a big focus on gaming this year, too.

Prime Gaming will include a sizeable assortment of games that includes both AAA and Indie titles that’ll be available to download for free.

If you’re wondering when the event starts and what games & perks will be offered, our handy guide has everything you need to know.

Contents:

When does the Prime Day event start?

Amazon Prime Day starts on July 12 and ends on July 13, 2022. You can find the deals on Amazon US and Amazon UK.

During these two days, players can log into their existing Prime Gaming accounts and claim all the free games offered.

Prime Gaming Prime Day will also bring a ton of games to Prime Gaming in July.

What games will be available in the Amazon Prime Day event?

Players will get to claim more than 30 games during the Prime Day event. As we mentioned earlier, this includes both AAA and Indie titles, offering plenty of variety.

Here’s a rundown of some of the games that users will be able to redeem on Prime Day itself:

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

GRID Legends

Need for Speed Heat

Star Wars Jedi Knight – Jedi Academy

Star Wars Jedi Knight II – Jedi Outcast

Star Wars Republic Commando

Codemasters Grid Legends only launched in 2022, but will be available for free as part of Prime Day.

If you’re already a Prime member, you’re able to download more than 25 titles right now. This even includes releases from Curve Games, HandyGames, SNK, and more, as per Amazon’s Prime Gaming blog:

10 Second Ninja X

8Doors: Arum’s Afterlife Adventure

Addling Adventures

Bang Bang Racing

Clouds & Sheep 2

Death Squared

Fatal Fury Special

Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark (From July 1)

Fishing: North Atlantic (From July 1)

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams

Gone Viral

HUE

Maniac Mansion (From July 1)

Manual Samuel

Metal Slug 2

Metal Unit

Pumped BMX Pro

Puzzle of the Year — 10 Pack

Rain World

Road Trip — 3 Pack

Samurai Shodown II

Serial Cleaner

Suzerain (From July 1)

The Crow’s Eye

The Darkside Detective

The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark

The King of Fighters 2000

The King of Fighters 2002

The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor

Bioware Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is sure to be a popular download.

How to redeem free Amazon Prime games

Collecting your games is a simple process.

Visit the Prime Gaming website. Login with your Amazon account. Navigate to the games list and click “Claim” on each title. You’ll find all of the titles in the Amazon Games App for Windows.

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about the schedule of the Prime Day event and the list of games you can collect this month.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.