Prices slashed 40% on LEGO Marvel Black Panther for Black Friday

LEGO sharpens their claws and significantly cuts the LEGO Marvel Black Panther price for Black Friday. This is a deal so great you’ll shout Wakanda Forever!

LEGO may have wowed us with the LEGO Marvel Avengers Tower announcement. However, will its Black Friday deals even keep the hype going? Short answer: yes.

With a massive discount on the LEGO Marvel Black Panther bust as a part of their Black Friday event.

Save on LEGO Marvel Black Panther with LEGO Store

LEGO is cutting the price of the LEGO Marvel Black Panther by 40% down to a low price of $209.99 during their Black Friday event, lasting until November 27.

LEGO/MARVEL

This LEGO Marvel Black Panther set contains 2,961 pieces making up the stand. Gauntlets, and bust of Black Panther, aka T’Challa. The fingers within the gauntlets house articulation to form a fist or flat hand to show off those claws.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The gauntlets are removable to display just the Black Panther head by itself or combine it to replicate the Wakanda forever salute and pay homage to the tremendous late Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman, who unfortunately passed away in 2020.

Young Marvel fans may have to look elsewhere for their LEGO fix because of that 18+ label on this set. On the other hand, this makes it a perfect gift for the older LEGO fan in your life this holiday season.

If you’re looking for more savings on LEGO this holiday season, check out our Black Friday LEGO deals hub for the best prices from selected retailers.

If you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.