There’s plenty to loot and uncover in Avowed, but not all are as easy as stumbling across a lockbox. Some, like the Practical Pockets treasure, are hidden behind a tricky map that you’ll need to locate.

If you’ve been lucky enough to stumble into Fior mes Iverno, then the chances are you’ve picked up the Practical Pockets treasure map from The Gifted Magpie. However, aside from a picture and a riddle, its location is a mystery.

Article continues after ad

So, here’s where to find the Practical Pocket treasure in Avowed, as well as exactly what reward it’ll give you.

Practical Pockets map treasure location











The Practical Pockets map leads to the Ranger Headquarters just east of Fior mes Iverno, underneath the Rolling Crags. We suggest heading through the game’s storyline and accepting various quests along the way, one will lead you to the headquarters.

Once there, you’ll want to head northeast of the tower, keeping an eye on the cliff face and rock in front of you. The best landmarks are the glowing mushrooms on the walls and the thorns. Head over to them and between the cliff face and the floor will be a dip in the ground. The chest is in there.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If you’re struggling, listen out for the loot sound and follow it to the location.

Rewards

There’s only one item in the chest, Hjilde’s Handy Hide. This Light Armor will be Fine Quality and Unique, meaning it can be enchanted – though it has some pretty useful perks to it already, offering +40 Maximum Health, and -10% to all incoming Fire, Frost, and Shock Damage.

Dexerto / Obsidian

Is it any good?

While it may only be useful for a select few, and likely not those who get up close to the enemy, Hjilde’s Handy Hide is incredibly useful and offers some fantastic bonuses with some high stats to go along with it.

Article continues after ad

Regardless of your playstyle or class, +40 health is ideal, especially in the early game, when you’re likely to use this item. Combine that with the damage reduction for both elemental damage and general hits, and your survivability skyrockets.

Of course, given its fine armor, this won’t carry you to the end of the game, but if you keep it upgraded, it’ll keep you alive for a considerable time.

Article continues after ad

So, that’s how to find the Practical Pockets treasure in Avowed. While hunting down the Rangers Headquarters, be sure to check out our companion tier list or some of the best abilities to unlock earlier on in the game.