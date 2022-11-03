Pokimane loses it in hilarious Overwatch 2 rage: “I can’t do this sh*t”

Eleni is a Melbourne-based journalist. She covers gaming and TV and Movies for Dexerto and is a regular on gaming radio show Player One SYN. A big Nintendo fan (with a Triforce tattoo to prove it), she is also passionate about covering Queer and female representation. Contact Eleni at [email protected]

Pokimane has been diving into Overwatch 2, with her recent stream including some very big reactions from the content creator during some particularly heated games of Overwatch.

While Pokimane took a big break from streaming and content creation earlier in 2022, the gaming icon is now much more present on social media and streaming. In celebration of Halloween, Pokimane decided to hop on and play some Overwatch 2. To make the experience even better, the streamer was even decked out in a D.Va Halloween costume.

And while she went into the game excited and calm, things quickly took a turn for the worst. During her most recent Twitch stream, Pokimane can be heard raging during some particularly tense moments of Overwatch 2. A compilation of her rage moments was re-uploaded by NoobHunter.

When pushing the objective in one particular match, she was yelling at the other team to “get off of my little healers,” jokingly calling the other team “rude” for doing so. When an enemy tank was trying to take her down, she questioned why they were “so close to us.”

When said tank eliminated her, Pokimane raged, shouting, “what do you mean? What the f**k do you mean…Why the f**k are you alive for real. Like what the hell. I pin you, I hit you, me dead. You pull me, I’m dead.”

However, she quickly laughed off the moment, expressing how she “can’t” with this game and questioning whether she should “just not be playing this game.”

So for first impressions, Overwatch 2 clearly didn’t go down well with Pokimane. We’ll just have to wait and see if she decides to try again in the near future or if this was a one-off D.Va appearance.