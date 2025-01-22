Pokemon x McDonald’s 2025 collab complete card list – Values & reprints explained

The Pokemon x McDonald’s 2025 collaboration is live now in the USA, and it includes 15 promo editions of cards from previous TCG sets that can be pulled from packs in Happy Meals.

Pokemon x McDondald’s collaborations have been ongoing for several years, with unique TCG sets making their way into Happy Meals for years. For the 2025 collab, Dragon-types have been featured in a 15-card list and include options from both Sword and Shield and Scarlet and Violet TCG expansions.

While these special packs can be difficult to get ahold of due to resellers overbuying for markups, those who do get ahold of them are in for a treat. Fan-Favorites like Charizard, Dragonite, and Rayquaza among many others are spotlit in the list. Of the 15 cards, seven will sport the unique holo background that identifies a McDonald’s promo card.

Below is everything you need to know about the card list for the Pokemon x McDonald’s 2025 collaboration, and what each card is valued at.

All Pokemon x McDonald’s 2025 Cards

Here is the breakdown of each Pokemon x McDonald’s 2025 collab card, what set it was originally from, if it can be a holo, and how much it is worth.

All of the cards from the 2025 list are reprints of previous sets, meaning there will be no original cards to pull this time around.

Please note that card values may remain unstable or unavailable for the first week after launch.

Card Original Set McDonald’s Holo Value

#001 Leon’s Charizard 025/185

Vivid Voltage No TBD

#002 Pikachu 025/165

Scarlet & Violet Yes TBD

#003 Miraidon 080/198

Scarlet & Violet Yes TBD

#004 Jigglypuff 110/264

Fusion Strike No TBD

#005 Hatenna Champion’s Path

18/73 No TBD

#006 Dragapult 089/195

Silver Tempest No TBD

#007 Quagsire 084/185

Vivid Voltage No TBD

#008 Koraidon 124/198

Scarlet & Violet Yes TBD

#009 Umbreon SwSh129 Promo

Sword & Shield No TBD

#010 Hydreigon 140/193

Paldea Evolved Yes TBD

#011 Roaring Moon 109/162

Temporal Forces Yes TBD

#012 Dragonite 149/165

Scarlet & Violet 151 Yes TBD

#013 Eevee 205/264

Fusion Strike No TBD

#014 Rayquaza SwSh029 Promo

Sword & Shield No TBD

#015 Drampa 138/162

Temporal Forces Yes TBD

Most valuable pulls in the Pokemon x McDonald’s 2025 Collab

In most circumstances, the appearance of a Charizard would make that the most valuable card in a set. However, in the case of the Pokemon x McDonald’s 2025 collab, Charizard will be taking a back seat, as it lacks the coveted holo background given to a select few other cards.

Instead, the cards to pull from this card list will be Miraidon, Koraidon, Dragonite, Hydreigon, and Roaring Moon.

At this time, values haven’t been assigned to any of the cards on TCGPlayer. However, this information will likely become available in the next few days.