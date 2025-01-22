Gaming

Pokemon x McDonald’s 2025 collab complete card list – Values & reprints explained

Laura Gray
Pokemon x McDonald's 2025 card list

The Pokemon x McDonald’s 2025 collaboration is live now in the USA, and it includes 15 promo editions of cards from previous TCG sets that can be pulled from packs in Happy Meals.

Pokemon x McDondald’s collaborations have been ongoing for several years, with unique TCG sets making their way into Happy Meals for years. For the 2025 collab, Dragon-types have been featured in a 15-card list and include options from both Sword and Shield and Scarlet and Violet TCG expansions.

While these special packs can be difficult to get ahold of due to resellers overbuying for markups, those who do get ahold of them are in for a treat. Fan-Favorites like Charizard, Dragonite, and Rayquaza among many others are spotlit in the list. Of the 15 cards, seven will sport the unique holo background that identifies a McDonald’s promo card.

Below is everything you need to know about the card list for the Pokemon x McDonald’s 2025 collaboration, and what each card is valued at.

All Pokemon x McDonald’s 2025 Cards

Pokemon x mcdonalds crossover 2024

Here is the breakdown of each Pokemon x McDonald’s 2025 collab card, what set it was originally from, if it can be a holo, and how much it is worth.

All of the cards from the 2025 list are reprints of previous sets, meaning there will be no original cards to pull this time around.

Please note that card values may remain unstable or unavailable for the first week after launch.

CardOriginal SetMcDonald’s HoloValue
Leon's Charizard
#001 Leon’s Charizard		025/185
Vivid Voltage		NoTBD
Pikachu Pokemon Mcdonalds
#002 Pikachu		025/165
Scarlet & Violet		YesTBD
Miraidon Pokemon McDonalds
#003 Miraidon		080/198
Scarlet & Violet		YesTBD
Jigglypuff Pokemon Mcdonalds
#004 Jigglypuff		110/264
Fusion Strike		NoTBD
Hatenna Pokemon Mcdonalds
#005 Hatenna		Champion’s Path
18/73		NoTBD
Dragapult Pokemon Mcdonalds
#006 Dragapult		089/195
Silver Tempest		NoTBD
Quagsire Pokemon McDonalds
#007 Quagsire		084/185
Vivid Voltage		NoTBD
Koraidon Pokemon McDonalds
#008 Koraidon		124/198
Scarlet & Violet		YesTBD
Umbreon Pokemon McDonalds
#009 Umbreon		SwSh129 Promo
Sword & Shield		NoTBD
Hydreigon McDonalds Pokemon
#010 Hydreigon		140/193
Paldea Evolved		YesTBD
Roaring Moon Pokemon McDonalds
#011 Roaring Moon		109/162
Temporal Forces		YesTBD
Dragonite Pokemon McDonalds
#012 Dragonite		149/165
Scarlet & Violet 151		YesTBD
Eevee Pokemon McDonalds
#013 Eevee		205/264
Fusion Strike		NoTBD
Rayquaza Pokemon McDonalds
#014 Rayquaza		SwSh029 Promo
Sword & Shield		NoTBD
Drampa Pokemon Mcdonalds
#015 Drampa		138/162
Temporal Forces		YesTBD

Most valuable pulls in the Pokemon x McDonald’s 2025 Collab

In most circumstances, the appearance of a Charizard would make that the most valuable card in a set. However, in the case of the Pokemon x McDonald’s 2025 collab, Charizard will be taking a back seat, as it lacks the coveted holo background given to a select few other cards.

Instead, the cards to pull from this card list will be Miraidon, Koraidon, Dragonite, Hydreigon, and Roaring Moon.

At this time, values haven’t been assigned to any of the cards on TCGPlayer. However, this information will likely become available in the next few days.

