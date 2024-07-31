Pokemon Trainer Tour: Where to watch the TCG reality show

A new TV show or movie in the Pokemon world is always exciting news as a fan, and TCG players in particular are in for a treat with this addition to the lineup.

Coming out on July 31 to the surprise of many Pokemon TCG fans, Pokemon: Trainer Tour is an exciting trading card game reality show that features Megan Camarena (Strawburry17) and Andrew Mahone (Tricky Gym) traveling in a Pikachu tour bus and connecting with fans.

The show has an emotional yet uplifting tone, centering around Pokemon TCG fans and their lives, with the hosts helping them get better at Pokemon while also supporting them on a personal level. It’s well worth a watch – so, here’s where to find Pokemon: Trainer Tour online.

How to watch all episodes of Pokemon: Trainer Tour

All eight episodes of the Pokemon: Trainer Tour show are available to watch on Amazon Prime and the Roku Channel.

If you’re hoping to watch Pokemon: Trainer Tour in its entirety online, it’s important to note that you’ll need a Prime Subscription to watch it on Amazon Prime.

The first episode will be uploaded to the Pokemon YouTube channel at a later date but at the time of writing, it is not currently live. We’ll be sure to update this article with a link, though, so make sure to check back shortly.

The Pokemon Company / Variety A behind-the-scenes snap of Pokemon: Trainer Tour.

What is Pokemon: Trainer Tour about?

Every episode of Pokemon: Trainer Tour focuses on a different member of the community and how the trading card game impacts their life. Some episodes are family-focused, while others focus on separate elements like school, friendship, and identity.

This show makes an intriguing addition to the existing line-up of Pokemon TCG media. The other key shows centered around Pokemon trading cards are Path to the Peak, a charming animated series, and How Do You Play, an informative, three-part documentary series.

Based on the casual yet informational content presented in Pokemon: Trainer Tour, it’s well worth watching if you’re hoping to become a better Pokemon TCG player. To further brush up on your skills, make sure to check out our latest ACE SPEC guide and breakdown of the best packs.

