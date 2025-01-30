Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown hides more video game references in card art

Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Space-Time Smackdown set is continuing the tradition of hiding references to the beloved video games in its card art.

Pokemon TCG Pocket just got a major update with the release of the new Space-Time Smackdown set. While the advent of trading mechanics hasn’t gone down as well as devs expected, there are still new cards to get excited about.

The new set adds powerful defensive options, interesting sabotage mechanics, and a god-like Bidoof that finally does the little beaver justice. As with any TCG however, it’s not always power that’s important. Some of us just like to look at pretty pictures.

Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Space-Time Smackdown set delivers on that front as well. Early leaks suggested a focus on Generation 4 Pokemon but artists couldn’t resist slotting in sneaky references to the games that introduced us to them.

Space-Time Smackdown card art is a tribute to Diamond & Pearl

Pointed out on the r/PTCGP Subreddit by Reddit user NoobJaeger, there’s a new set of cards with interlinked artwork. All of them center around the often-overlooked Legendary Pokemon Heatran.

The card artwork for Magcargo, Rhydon, Skarmory, and of course Heatran all seem to be set in the same location. A single cave peppered with Heatran’s footprints over the walls and sealing. As an added bonus, a stellar full-art version of Heatran features all four Pokemon together.

Veterans of the Pokemon video games – specifically Diamond, Pearl, and Platinum – will recognize this as Stark Mountain. A postgame area of the Generation 4 games where you can catch all of these Pokemon.

It’s not the first time Pokemon TCG Pocket has done this either. The Genetic Apex set featured interlinking artwork for Snorlax and the other Pokemon found on Cycling Road. There are also a number of Generation 1 Pokemon shown off in the exact locations where they can be caught in Red and Blue.

Perhaps the most fun of all was the hidden Mews in the background of Mythical Island cards. We’ll have to take a closer look for more hidden details in Space-Time Smackdown’s cards.