Pokemon TCG Pocket players slam “lazy” new Premium promo card

Pokemon TCG Pocket’s latest promo card for Premium Pass subscribers is a bit of a letdown for players who have criticized the apparent lack of effort from devs.

Pokemon TCG Pocket is the latest addiction for those with a burning desire to ‘catch ‘em all’ and it’s already drawn in over 30 million players. Despite being a free-to-play mobile title, this digital version of the Pokemon TCG managed to eclipse Pokemon GO’s daily revenue in a very short time.

While cracking booster packs to collect rare cards and battling with your friends is essentially free, developer DeNA has managed to monetize the title with the Premium Pass. The paid subscription gives players access to a number of benefits including an increased daily pack limit and limited edition promo cards.

Unfortunately for subscribers to Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Premium Pass, the most recent promo card hasn’t hit the mark. The Moltres EX promo variant gifted to players who have the pass active has a glaring flaw that many players have taken issue with.

The Pokemon Company

Pokemon TCG Pocket fans play spot the difference with Moltress EX promo

The primary gripe with this new Moltres EX promo variant is that it looks remarkably similar to the standard version players get from opening packs. The game’s Subreddit is awash with complaints about what, to many, “feels like a scaling back of effort”.

In a post titled ‘Thoughts on Premium freebie this month?’, players blasted the new card. “Lame that it’s almost identical to the other Moltress EX art,” one user complained. “Extra lame that it’s not a full art.”

The prevailing sentiment appears to be that the new Moltres EX promo card’s artwork is just a flipped version of the standard variant. To drive the point home, one player jokingly posted “leaks” of Zapdos and Articuno promos which were just the base versions in reverse.

Despite the backlash, more optimistic players have pointed out that there are some redeeming qualities to this latest Pokemon TCG Pocket promo.

“I would prefer a playable EX card that’s good in a top-tier deck than a full art of mediocre card,” one user elaborated. “I understand the disappointment from people who already had 2, but I’m really happy with it and the promo is the least important part of the premium pass to me anyway.”

Moltres EX is a staple in most of the game’s Fire-type decks thanks to its Inferno Dance attack. This allows you to stack Benched Pokemon with Fire Energy if you’re lucky with some coin tosses. For those hoping to round out their decks with a second Moltres EX, this promo certainly has some merit.