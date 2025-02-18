Pokemon TCG Pocket players fed up with “useless” rewards

Pokemon TCG Pocket players are unhappy with one particular currency that they claim to be “useless” in the game.

Unless you’re willing to spend over $100 a day in Pokemon TCG Pocket, there are plenty of things you’ll need to keep an eye out for if you want to snatch some of the best cards as well as rewards. Often, devs would add many different events to allow players to get the latter.

Only problem is… while getting freebies is great in writing, fans aren’t particularly fond of getting one exact reward that’s “useless” over and over again.

Article continues after ad

That reward is none other than Shinedust, a currency that can be used to imbue your cards with unique visuals.

Pokemon TCG Pocket players want more Pack Hourglasses as rewards

In the game, Shinedust can be obtained by opening duplicate cards. Though players can also get them from completing a plethora of missions and achievements as rewards. Later, you can use this currency to craft Flairs to the cards.

Article continues after ad

the pokemon company Shinedust in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Flairs don’t change the cards’ stats at all. Instead, they give them a touch of personalization with special visual effects. But in a game where collecting meta cards helps you increase your chances of winning, it’s easy to see why fans are unhappy that they end up getting a lot of this instead of more “useful” things.

Article continues after ad

In a Reddit thread, one frustrated user wrote, “Gods forbid they give us something useful as a reward. Swap out that useless Shinedust for trade currency, and now we’re talking.”

A lot of players in the comments echoed the same sentiment, suggesting that there should be more Hourglasses, which are used to open more packs. “And more hourglasses. Not a lot. Like just give us 1-3. Instead of 1000 Shinedust,” said one user.

Another user said: “Back when we thought it might be used for trading, I was all for it. Now it’s literally worthless to me; why would I grab flair for my rare cards when I could be grinding down extras into trade currency?”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Meanwhile, one user wrote: “Literally any currency is better than this.”

‘I like the rewards. But I agree the dust is useless, and I’d much rather have trade tokens,” one chimed in.

Aside from Hourglasses, other players have suggested that Shinedust should be replaced with Shop Tickets and Trade Tokens.