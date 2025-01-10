Pokemon TCG Pocket players are fed-up with a time-consuming feature

Pokemon TCG Pocket is beginning to irritate players with its penchant for soaking up precious minutes. Luckily, trainers have a solution in mind.

Pokemon TCG Pocket exploded out of the gate; quickly drawing in over 30 million users and surpassing Pokemon GO’s daily revenue. The mix of collecting rare cards and battling with friends has made it a popular property for the monster-catching franchise.

Of course, it’s not without its faults and now that the dust has settled and players have spent more time with the game, some cracks are beginning to show. The excessive feel of coin-flip animations slowing down battles is a sore point and a similar criticism of the game’s collection aspect has emerged.

At present, Pokemon TCG Pocket defaults to booster packs from the Mythical Island expansion when you choose to open up more cards. Players have complained that this is massively slowing down the experience.

Pokemon TCG Pocket’s default booster packs hamper the pace of the game

Initially raised by Reddit user BazF91, being forced to navigate between multiple menus to select their preferred booster pack has become frustrating. “Whenever I open the game, I need to press several buttons and wait a while to actually choose the Genetic Apex set I want,” they explained.

Other players have inferred that this is part of a larger problem with Pokemon TCG Pocket. “One of many things with this game that forces you to go through lots of additional unnecessary screens,” one user complained. “This game is a UX nightmare and I am sure it is on purpose,” another added.

With many dedicated players having finished their Mythical Island collections, these packs being the default seems to be a widespread point of contention.

“It would be better if you could set the pack you want to auto open on,” one trainer suggested as a means of improving the issue. “Even Genetic Apex always starts on Mewtwo so I wish I could set it to Charizard for example.”

As more sets become available, it’s likely that this problem will become exacerbated. Whether or not Pokemon TCG Pocket’s development team will add the option to choose a preferred default booster pack remains to be seen.