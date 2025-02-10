Pokemon TCG Pocket is still missing a whole classification of Pokemon

The aim of Pokemon is catch em’all, but Pokemon TCG Pocket has excluded a whole classification from the game and is showing no signs of changing this anytime soon.

Pokemon TCG Pocket already has hundreds of cards for users to collect, and the recent Space-Time Smackdown expansion added even more mon to the game.

Despite the likes of Darkrai, Dialga, Lucarion, and more being added to the mix, there is still not a single Baby Pokemon in TCG Pocket.

Article continues after ad

Also known as Fresh or In-Training Pokemon, Baby Pokemon are the lowest stage in the evolution line and were first introduced in Generation II. While they’ve been around in the classic TCG and anime for decades, there isn’t a single baby Pokemon in Pocket.

TCG Pocket doesn’t have a single Baby Pokemon card to collect

For example, Pikachu, Roselia, and Magmar are all included in Pokemon TCG Pocket however, their baby counterparts Pichu, Budew, and Magby are not.

Players across Reddit have also noticed the omission of this entire classification line; one user commented, “Baby cards in Pocket would be fun”, while another joked, “They are holding on to the baby mechanic for the day they need to buff Pikachu.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Of course, there’s a strong chance the developers will add baby Pokemon later on, after all, there are still plenty to be added to the game. However, a particular detail about TCG Pocket would confuse players.

You’re already able to evolve Pokemon in the game, and the top left corner of each card indicates how and when each particular mon can transform.

Many cards, such as Pikachu, have already been labeled as “basic,” so if baby forms are introduced, the evolution classification system in Pokemon TCG Pocket will make little sense.

Article continues after ad

Given this, it would be surprising to see them added in anytime soon and if they do, they’ll likely add a whole new gameplay dynamic to the game.