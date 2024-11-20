Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Coin Flip cards & how to use them effectively

Pokemon TCG Pocket’s coin flip mechanic can be a game changer during battles, so here are the best coin flip cards across the whole game.

Pokemon TCG Pocket blends the classic card game with Pokemon Go’s virtual experience, creating a new game that has quickly become wildly popular.

Alongside creating the best deck and collecting them all, one of the biggest aspects of Pokemon TCG Pocket is battling. In the game, you can go deck for deck with your friends and strangers online or on the computer. All of which pose unique challenges and difficulties.

Most cards in Pocket play out similarly. They have an attack charged via Energy earned every turn or through other abilities that damage your opponent’s active Pokemon.

However, some cards force you to test your luck with an in-game coin-flipping mechanic that can be the difference between winning or losing a battle. While fans haven’t received the feature too positively, its presence is large enough to likely be a mainstay of Pokemon TCG Pocket throughout its lifetime.

Best Coin Flip cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket

For those feeling lucky, here are the best coin flip cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket and when they are most effective.

After all, a lucky heads toss can win you a match almost instantly in some cases.

Zapdos EX

The Pokemon Company/Dexerto

Zapdos EX is an electric-type Pokemon whose coin flip can potentially deal a whopping 200 DP.

Zapdos’ Thundering Hurricane triggers four coin flips for a cost of three energy. For each head that lands, 50 DP will be added to your attack.

Moltres EX

The Pokemon Company/Dexerto

For anyone who favors Fire-type Pokemon, Moltres is the secret weapon to any deck build. For only one Energy, you can use Moltres’ Inferno Dance move.

While it does not do any damage, this move lets you flip three coins and distribute Energy to any Pokemon on your bench. You get three free Energy points to hand over if you land three heads.

Therefore, you can have Charizard EX on your bench, charge them up almost instantly, and then it’s game over.

Marowak EX

The Pokemon Company/Dexerto

Marowak EX is one of the most handy Fighting Pokemon in TCG Pocket because the risk is quite low, but the reward is extremely high. For two Energy points, Marowak EX’s Boneemrang will flip two coins, each head dealing 80 DP.

Moreover, this is one of the only cards in the game that can hit for over 150 DP and requires only two Energy.

Aerodactyl

The Pokemon Company/Dexerto

Aerodactyle is a fundamental Normal type Pokemon in TCG Pocket but is one of the best defensive cards in the whole game. Primal Wingbeat requires two Energy of any type. The move is only one coin toss, with heads forcing your opponent to move their Active Pokemon back into their Deck.

If your opponent drops a Mewtwo right into the match from the get-go, using Primal Wingbeat will knock them off the board and potentially out of the whole match.

Lickitung

The Pokemon Company/Dexerto

Lickitung always gets the last laugh, which is no different in Pokemon TCG Pocket. For three Energy, their Continuous Lick move is extremely overpowered, especially for a card that isn’t even an EX.

Flip a coin until it lands on tails; for each head, this move will do an additional 60 damage. Luck needs to be on your side, but this is currently the strongest move in the Pokemon TCG Pocket because it has no damage cap. If you get 10 heads in a row, that’ll deal 600 DP.

Exeggutor EX

The Pokemon Company/Dexerto

There’s a reason why one of the best meta decks going around in Pokemon TCG Pocket includes Exeggutor EX. This rare card is one of the best to have in your hand in the early game. I

It’s Tropical Swing move only costs one energy to use and can hit for up to 80 DP, the most expensive move that costs one energy can hit for.

Misty

The Pokemon Company/Dexerto

Misty is one of the most overpowered cards in the current Pokemon TCG Pocket meta, so much so that players have been begging the devs to rework it since the game first came out.

Misty is a Supporter Card for Water-based decks that can win you a match in the first round. When used, Misty triggers a coin flip. For each head, you can add an Energy to a Pokemon.

This card is so powerful that the coin will keep flipping until a tail is rolled. If luck is on your side, you can already charge up the likes of Blastoise EX or others right off the bat, making it almost impossible for your opponent to come back.

Pinsir

The Pokemon Company/Dexerto

Pinsir’s Double Horn move costs only two Energy but can hit for up to 100 DP when both coin flips land on heads. As one of the only Grass-type cards to include a coin flip, Pinsir is a solid inclusion for your Grass deck. Even if you only land one head, you’ll still deal 50 DP to your opponent’s Active Pokemon.

Jolteon

The Pokemon Company/Dexerto

Eevee’s evolutions pack a deadly punch in Pokemon TCG Pocket, but their electric-based Jolteon form is one of the best in the game.

Jolteon’s Pin Missle move costs two Energy and will flip four coins. For each head, Jolteon’s Pin Missle will hit for an additional 40 DP up to a base of 160 DP. For only two Energy, this move can take down almost all Pokemon in one hit if the odds are in your favour.

Golurk

The Pokemon Company/Dexerto

Golurk’s Double Lariat attack can hit for up to 200 DP if two heads are flipped in the coin toss. While this move costs a hefty four Energy points, if it lands, any Pokemon on the board will be knocked out in one go.

As such, Gorluck is a great card in your hand as a final resort when things get precarious, or your opponent drops an EX into the battlefield.

For more Pokemon TCG Pocket content, check out our guides on how to transfer your data, how to get free packs as well as how to collect all Immersive cards.