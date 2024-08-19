Pokemon TCG is showing love to under-represented mainline hero

The Pokemon TCG is bringing back cards owned by specific trainers in a future set, and fans are shocked to see the long-awaited arrival of one of the strongest protagonists in the series.

The Owner’s Pokemon mechanic was first introduced in Gym Heroes, the sixth TCG set. These are Pokemon cards with a trainer’s name in the title, such as Brock’s Geodude, and were considered distinct from other regular creatures. For example, a Graveler couldn’t evolve from Brock’s Geodude, but Brock’s Graveler could.

At the 2024 Pokemon World Championships, it was revealed that Owner’s Pokemon are returning in 2025, via a trailer that can be seen on the franchise’s official YouTube channel. Fans on the Pokemon TCG Reddit were shocked to see a certain face in the video, as Ethan from the Gen 2 game is coming to the TCG.

“Gold/Ethan! Finally, my boy is getting some love!” one user exclaimed, while another said, “Hell yeah! Glad to see Ethan in there too; hopeful for some other generation trainers.”

Another user wrote, “I hope we get Iono’s Mismagius. I wonder what cards we will get for Ethan?”

Despite being the protagonist of Pokemon Gold & Silver and the male option in their remakes and Pokemon Crystal, Ethan has never appeared in the Pokemon TCG. The closest we got was the Copycat dressing like him on her card.

Based on the trailer, it seems like one of the upcoming Owner’s Pokemon cards will be Ethan’s Pichu, as he was seen with the Gen 2 Baby ‘mon. Hopefully, he’ll get something beefier on his squad, like one of the Johto Legendary Birds or Celebi.

It’s been a long time coming, but Ethan will finally become part of the TCG. Despite being in some of the most beloved entries in the series and defeating the mighty Red in battle, Ethan is often overlooked compared to his Gen 1 counterpart, and it’s way past time that he’s shown love in the card game.