Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers love new short story featuring Nemona

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers were left wowed by the official short story set in Paldea, which centers around Nemona and the female protagonist.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet introduced several new characters to the world of Pokemon, including trainers like Arven, Penny, and the battle-hungry Nemona.

All three played pivotal roles in each of the game’s main story paths, with those who focused on battling and becoming the champion encountering Nemona quite a bit during their journey.

Now, The Pokemon Company has released an official short story focusing on Nemona and the game’s female protagonist, and fans loved the added context given to this rival character.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans love new short story

The short story was released in Japan in November 2023 and was written by Japanese author Ayano Takeda.

Takeda is most well-known as the author of the Sound! Euphonium series, which was adapted into an anime by renowned animation studio Kyoto Animation.

The novel itself centers around the protagonist Juliana and her desire to become a better trainer. After losing a battle with Larry at Medali Gym, she loses her confidence.

Nemona steps in to cheer Juliana up after her loss and urges her to rematch Larry. Over the course of the story, the two trainers reaffirm themselves as rivals.

Pokemon fans on social media caught wind of the short story, which was roughly translated into English by fans. Alongside the story itself, the novel contains beautifully illustrated pieces of artwork of both Nemona and the main protagonist.

“Nemona is straight dopamine to the soul,” said one fan, while another noted that Scarlet & Violet “finally got the friendly rival right.”

Some fans even wished to see similar short stories in the future from different points of view. “It would be cool if we had a violet version with Florian and Arven,” said one trainer.

It’s unclear if this short story is a one-off or not, but it seems plenty of Western fans really enjoyed this fresh take on Nemona’s bond with the Gen 9 protagonist.