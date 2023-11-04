Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainer obliterates 7-star Hisuian Typhlosion with Magikarp

A Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainer has once again used a Magikarp to one-hit KO a 7-star Tera Raid target—this time being Hisuian Typhlosion.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is hosting yet another 7-star Tera Raid event featuring a starter Pokemon from past games. This time, trainers can take on Hisuian Typhlosion from Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Like the 7-star raids before it, Hisuian Typhlosion is no joke. However, that hasn’t stopped some savvy trainers from taking down the powerful Fire/Ghost-type with some impressive strategies.

This was highlighted by one trainer who managed to knock out Hisuian Typhlosion in just one hit, using Gen 1 weakest Pokemon: Magikarp.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers score OHKO with Magikarp

A post on the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet subreddit from a user named Nommable123 showed off the strat they used to take down Hisuian Typhlosion.

Alongside the Magikarp holding a Choice Band with the Ability Rattled, the other trainers on the team used a Kommo-o holding a Liechi Berry with Bulletproof, an Annihilape with a Wide Lens, and a Medicham holding a Kasib Berry with Pure Power.

To start things off, Medicham used Light Screen to keep the team alive. Next, Kommo-o used Fling on Magikarp to activate Rattled to raise its Speed and Attack by one stage. After that, Kommo-o set up a Rain Dance.

With Raid Dance in effect, Annihilape then uses Swagger on Magikarp twice to raise its Attack, then Screech on both Magikarp and Typhlosion. Screech will lower Magikarp’s Defense enough that False Swipe puts it in critical health.

Next, Magikarp used a Defense Cheer and then two Heal Cheers for survivability and to cure its Confusion.

Finally, Medicham used Helping Hand and Skill Swap on Magikarp to give it Pure Power, then used an Attack Cheer. Kommo-o then used Screech on Typhlosion Twice to lower its Defense, then False Swipe on Magikarp.

With all the setup finished, Magikarp used Flail to knock out the 7-star Hisuian Typhlosion in just one hit.

Now that this trainer has defeated both Hisuian Decidueye and Typhlosion with Magikarp, all that remains is Hisuian Samurott, and the Legends: Arceus starters will all have been defeated by Gen 1’s flopping fish.