Pokemon Legends Arceus player gives God a job on the farm

Pokemon Legends Arceus put a unique spin on the beloved franchise, offering more of an open-world RPG experience than the community had seen before.

While it had its quirks, it still remains a fan-favorite game to this day and many are using it to fill in the time while waiting for more information about Pokemon Legends Z-A. Despite coming out a couple of years ago, players are still finding hidden gems in their gameplay.

During their time setting up the in-game farm, a PLA player was tasked with finding a farmhand to work on their crops. Instead of opting for a regular Ground-type Pokemon, they volunteered God for the position instead.

Arceus, the all-powerful deity from the Pokemon world, can change its type by using various type-specific Plate items. The person behind the initial post decided to swap the type of their Arceus to Ground, making it eligible for the farmhand quest.

They added to their original post, joking, “When I get BDSP I’m going to Shiny hunt Arceus in both and send ’em off to do farm work as well.”

One person suggested using other Legendaries for the other farmhand roles – the game requires players to volunteer a Pokemon with Rock Smash and a Water-type Pokemon, too – pointing out, “Palkia learns Water moves and Dialga can learn Rock Smash.”

Other Pokemon fans found the post hysterical, praising the original player’s sense of humor and commenting on how odd it was to see Arceus in this location. One person chimed in, “The same god that pulled you from your time and put you to work. You might as well return the favor.”

Another was astounded by the premise of making the celestial llama work on the farm, saying, “Imagine seeking out all Pokemon and catching the literal god of Pokemon just to make him work in a farm.”

If you’re anxiously awaiting the next Legends entry in the Pokemon franchise, it’s well worth checking out Pokemon Legends Arceus. It’s a truly unique Pokemon experience, particularly for people who enjoy completionist content and Shiny hunting.