Pokemon Go trainers love new Daily Adventure Incense

Dylan Horetski . Last updated: Jul 26, 2022

Pokemon Go has released its newest addition to the game, Daily Adventure Incense, and fans are absolutely in love with it.

Over the last few months, Pokemon Go trainers have had various issues with the game’s incense complaining that it’s been nerfed and is nearly unusable.

Niantic released Daily Adventure Incense on July 25, 2022, to give players a new way to attract more wild Pokemon and even rare encounters.

The item lasts just 15 minutes, works best when you’re out moving around, and better yet — it’s free every single day.

Fans love Pokemon Go’s Daily Adventure Incense

Less than 24 hours after its release, trainers began taking to the Pokemon Go subreddit to share their thoughts about the new item.

Despite recent issues with regular incense, players seem to love the new Daily Adventure Incense.

Rossage196 said: “Great incentive to get people to walk and do things. 15 minutes is perfect to take a quick break without draining time from people’s tough schedules.

“Great selection of pokemon including evolutions and Jangmo-o etc. this is an AMAZING release for the birds.”

With nearly 400 upvotes, it’s clear that many people agree with the statement.

Sutinguv2 replied to the post: “In my 15 minutes today I caught 11 pokemon, it was a slightly rural area in England, the only time I had a 2-minute stint where nothing spawned, was when I slowed down.”

While _Tommar_ said: “This is a much better way to try and get people to walk. People are much more likely to enjoy something new as an incentive than something being taken away.”

Pokemon Go has also launched a new set of Special Research tasks to celebrate the launch of the new item, which is available now.