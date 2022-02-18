Pokemon Go Tour Poke Ball Prep Rally Timed Research tasks & rewards

The Pokemon Go Tour Poke Ball Prep Rally event has begun, and there’s a new set of Timed Research and Field Research tasks to complete to earn some great rewards.

Ahead of the huge Pokemon Go Tour Johto celebration at the end of February, Niantic are hosting the Poke Ball Prep Rally, an event that gives players loads of chances to stock up on Poke Balls and other important items.

One of the best ways to earn these Poke Balls is to complete the event-exclusive Timed Research tasks and Field Research tasks, both of which offer varying amounts of Poke Balls, Great Balls, and Ultra Balls as rewards.

Below, you’ll find all the details you need to complete the Timed Research and Field Research tasks, as well as all of the Pokemon Go rewards you can unlock along the way.

Contents

Pokemon Go Poke Ball Prep Rally Timed Research tasks

These are the event-exclusive Timed Research tasks and rewards you can earn during the Pokemon Go Tour Poke Ball Prep Rally event:

Step 1 of 4

Spin a PokeStop or Gym – 3 Poke Balls

Complete a Field Research task – 2 Great Balls

Send a Gift to a Friend – 1 Ultra Ball

Rewards: 100 Stardust & 100 XP

Step 2 of 4

Spin 3 PokeStops or Gyms – 6 Poke Balls

Complete 3 Field Research tasks – 4 Great Balls

Send 3 Gifts to Friends – 2 Ultra Balls

Rewards: 200 Stardust & 200 XP

Step 3 of 4

Spin 5 PokeStops or Gyms – 9 Poke Balls

Complete 5 Field Research tasks – 6 Great Balls

Send 5 Gifts to Friends – 3 Ultra Balls

Rewards: 300 Stardust & 300 XP

Step 4 of 4

Spin 10 PokeStops or Gyms – 20 Poke Balls

Complete 10 Field Research tasks – 15 Great Balls

Send 10 Gifts to Friends – 5 Ultra Balls

Rewards: 500 Stardust & 500 XP

Pokemon Go Poke Ball Prep Rally Field Research tasks

Here are all of the event-exclusive Field Research tasks you can unlock during the Poke Ball Prep Rally:

Field Research Task Reward Catch 2 Voltorb 3 Poke Balls Make 5 Nice Throws 10 Poke Balls Make 3 Great Throws 5 Great Balls Make an Excellent Throw 3 Ultra Balls Make 3 Nice Curveball Throws in a Row 3 Pinap Berries Make 4 Great Curveball Throws in a Row 1 Silver Pinap Berry

These event-exclusive Field Research tasks can be earned by spinning PokeStops during the Pokemon Go Tour Poke Ball Prep Rally. They’ll be given out at random, so spin as many as you can to get them all.

It’s not just Timed Research and Field Research tasks taking place during the Poke Ball Prep Rally, as there’s also the debut of Hisuian Electrode and a new Ball Guy Avatar Outfit for players to enjoy.

You can see details of everything else happening during the current event, including the debut of Hisuian Electrode, with our Pokemon Go Tour Poke Ball Prep Rally guide.