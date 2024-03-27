Pokemon Go Team Rocket rewards have fans convinced Niantic is “kidding”

A recent shuffle to Pokemon Go’s Team Rocket line-ups and rewards has fans divided, as the new pool of Pocket Monsters is underwhelming to some, with others happy with the changes.

One of Pokemon Go’s most exciting features just got an update, as the Team Rocket leaders and grunts have all been given a shake-up, and this means a new batch of Pocket Monsters to battle and catch, and even some brand new Shadow Shiny Pokemon waiting to be found (if you’re lucky).

However, despite huge changes to Giovanni, Arlo, Sierra, Cliff, and the Team Rocket Grunts, many fans are unhappy with the new changes, calling the new selection of catchable Pokemon “underwhelming” in a recent Reddit post.

Pokemon Go player u/Entire_Pineapple4732 shared the original post, alongside the comment, “They’ve gotta be kidding… Not a single Pseudo legendary?” They’re referring to the new rewards for beating Team Rocket bosses Cliff, Sierra, and Arlo, which are now Machop, Cacnea, and Trapinch.

Other Pokemon Go players are sharing their disappointment in the comments, with one person adding, “Cacnea is the worst lol Arlo got trolled”. Meanwhile, another user replies, “finally arlo gets something random again”.

Not everyone is down on the new picks, though, with plenty of fans happy for the chance to catch a Shadow Trapinch, and of course, the elusive Shiny Shadow Trapinch is a possibility as well. One person says, “I am pretty excited for the opportunity for shiny Shadow Trapinch”.

Finally, another person asks, “What gave you the idea that at least one of them must have a pseudo legendary? That’s never been established as a rule. In fact the first shiny shadow trio were Meowth, Sneseal and Scyther.”

While it’s clear that beating the Team Rocket leaders is hard work, the increased Shiny odds and fun Pokemon to catch – even if not as powerful as some – are still a bonus that the community seems to enjoy.