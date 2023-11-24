Pokemon Go players slam price of “insanely expensive” Master Ball Special Research

Pokemon Go players are furious after developer Niantic revealed the price of the upcoming Master Ball Special Research content, with fans believing it is “insanely expensive” for an item they could have gotten for free.

In Pokemon Go, players have the opportunity to complete Special Research tasks, this content allowing gamers to get their hands on exclusive items, Pokemon, and more.

While most Research Tasks are free, some exclusive ones require players to hand over extra money. The newest paid content coming to the game falls in that camp, the Master Ball Special Research task.

Article continues after ad

Special Research: Master Ball is a new paid Special Research task that allows players the chance to go back and complete the Season-long timed Investigation and snag themselves a Master Ball if they were unable to complete the task initially. Though the community isn’t all too thrilled with its pricing.

Article continues after ad

With a $7.99 USD price tag attached to the task, many Pokemon Go players are furious that Niantic is asking so much money for a Master Ball.

Article continues after ad

Across social media, Pokemon Go players have been reacting to the high pricing of the Special Research. “$8 for a Master Ball and 200k XP is insanely expensive, wtf,” one user wrote, “

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Another added, “I thought it was $4.99. Now it is $7.99. But still, it is easier and cheaper than the time-limited one. Ironic!”

“It’s neat this is an option, but it rubs me the wrong way,” another chimed in. “Especially when you consider it appears to be easier compared to the limited research. It’s really apparent there’s no mention of raids in the paid quest line.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Special Research: Master Ball is currently available to purchase within the Pokemon Go store, the new content dropping on November 22, 2023.

For all the latest guides, news, and updates about the game, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.