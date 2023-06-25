Pokemon Go players frustrated by “stupidly rare” Shadow Gible Team Rocket event drop

Pokemon Go players are having trouble encountering Shadow Gible during the Team Rocket Takeover event.

The new Team Rocket Takeover will run from June 21, 2023, at 12 AM local time to June 25, 2023, at 11:59 PM local time. This Pokemon Go event features another Team Rocket Special Research quest that leads to a battle with Giovanni and his Shadow Regirock partner.

Additionally, the Team Rocket Takeover added Shiny Pancham and more Shadow Pokemon. The following Pokemon will appear for the first time in Shadow form: Alolan Geodude, Ledyba, Hitmontop, Glameow, and Gible.

However, catching a Shadow Gible has not been an easy task for some players who’ve taken to social media to vent their frustrations.

Niantic

Pokemon Go players have had little success with finding Shadow Gible

A Reddit user claimed they failed over 250 checks for Shadow Gible on The Silph Road subreddit. Nevertheless, the OP still praised the Team Rocket Takeover event.

“Found a grand total of two dragon grunts thus far,” one user wrote. “Perhaps I haven’t been as active as I usually am over the last few days, but still. Dragon grunts have always been highly desired, and therefore, of course, rarest.”

“Have walked way over 50k steps. Checked hundreds of grunt stops. Not a single dragon grunt,” another player claimed.

One Pokemon Go user offered some statistics regarding the Shadow Gible probability. “This website has data on current Rocket lineups,” they said. “Turns out the Dragon one shows up at a rate of roughly 1 every 133 grunts.”

Amid the Shadow Gible struggle, Pokemon Go players are reminded of the practically impossible feat of hatching Larvesta. Based on their findings, there was a less than one percent chance of hatching the Pokemon from Eggs.

Are you a lucky enough player to own both a Larvesta and a Shadow Gible?