Pokemon Go players demand “coward” trainers stop leaving Raids

Pokemon Go players have again pleaded for fellow trainers to stop being scared and leaving Raids as players are sick of losing easy Raids and wasting their passes.

Pokemon GO player achimpinspace has again rallied the calls for fellow players to “stop leaving Raids!” This has become a common trend among the player base, in which trainers will often exit out of group party Raids due to them not believing they will win them and get the rewards.

The player broke down their frustrating experience: “I was in a group of seven (including myself) and everyone left with less than 5 seconds, I couldn’t react in time. There goes a remote Raid Pass because you morons think you need 20 trainers to defeat one of the easiest ‘hard’ Raids in the game.

“P. Groudon has a x4 weakness to water, a splash could take him out but people are still being cowards. To say that I’m p**sed off is an understatement.”

The community soon flooded in to share their annoyance: “How about this. If you are going to bail out of a Raid, do it before 30 seconds. It gives everyone a chance to not lose a Raid Pass.” Others gave various solutions that worked for them.

A popular suggestion was to “create a battle party with no Pokemon. Swipe to that during the countdown timer. When it hits 0, you won’t enter the Raid, you won’t yet use a pass. When you notice everyone leaving, you can then run no pass used.”

Despite trainers praising this Raid fix, with one stating: “Not all heroes wear capes,” others hit back at Niantic for it being an ongoing issue in the first place.

A player replied: “While this is a great workaround, users should not be forced to enact janky workarounds to what is essentially a design flaw in the game’s User Interface design. Alas, it’s better than nothing, because it’s unlikely Niantic will do anything to improve the User Experience for OP’s described situation.”

Another pointed out that “you can get your passes back if you have proof that they left,” which you can do by directly emailing Niantic through the app and providing screenshots. This is what one trainer did: “Thank god I had proof and got my pass back. My boyfriend told me about it because I was visibly upset after using my coins I saved up from defeating gyms.”

Niantic has long been known not to make any changes or improvements to Raids or other existing features in Pokemon Go. This left the community unconvinced that the developers would implement an official in-game solution in the future.