Pokemon Go player allegedly threatened by gunman in church parking lot

An allegedly armed man threatened a Pokemon Go player playing the game in a church parking lot.

Pokemon Go can result in dangerous situations, like getting arrested or hurt. Past examples include a player dealing drugs while catching Pokemon and seizing six guns from another trainer.

Several users have also died playing the mobile game, like a father who was fatally shot while out with his six-year-old daughter. Pokemon Go even has a grim tracker to stay updated with deaths related to the application.

Article continues after ad

This time, a Pokemon Go trainer fortunately escaped any harm but still experienced a terrifying situation.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Go player forced to leave church parking lot

A Reddit user explained a “scary encounter” they had playing the game on the Pokemon Go subreddit. The OP was participating in a Gengar Raid in a church parking lot until a mysterious man approached them.

“He said that he didn’t recognize me and said that he was armed, and would shoot me if I didn’t leave the property,” they wrote. The trainer revealed that the man wasn’t a police officer or a security guard.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“I told him that I was simply playing a game on my phone and he did not care. Without wanting to make the situation worse, I left the parking lot,” the player continued. The authorities have since taken care of the situation and found the man.

Article continues after ad

Another trainer discussed their experience while playing in a church parking lot. “As I was taking out the gym a cop pulls up along side of me asking if he can help,” the user said. “I say I am just playing Pokémon Go, and didn’t want to drive and play, so I parked. He replied, ‘As long as you aren’t broken down, Go Catch’em All.'”

Article continues after ad

“Busybodies like that are such absolute clowns. Like literally get a life. Anyhow glad you’re safe op,” another person remarked.

Always remember to be aware of your surroundings and stay safe while playing Pokemon Go.

Article continues after ad

While you’re here, check out our Pokemon coverage to stay updated with the franchise as a whole.