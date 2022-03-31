Pokemon Go Fest 2022 global & in-person events: Dates, times & locations

Niantic has released the schedule for Pokemon Go Fest 2022 with a two-day global event followed by in-person activities in three locations. Here’s everything we know about the annual event so far.

The annual Pokemon Go Fest is back again with another year of exciting activities and awesome events for trainers all around the world.

However, unlike last year’s focus on 20 in-person events, Go Fest 2022 focuses on a two-day global event followed by just activities in just three cities globally.

Here’s everything you need to know regarding this year’s event schedule, including where to participate in person and what days to join in from the comfort of your own community.

Pokemon Go Fest 2022 schedule

Kicking off the annual activities this year is a two-day event beginning Saturday, July 4, 2022, and will run until Saturday, June 5, 2022.

Alongside the global event, they have also announced three cities that will celebrate Go Fest 2022 in person.

Berlin, Germany: Friday, July 1, 2022, until Sunday, July 3, 2022.

Friday, July 1, 2022, until Sunday, July 3, 2022. Seattle, WA, USA: Friday, July 22, 2022, until Sunday, July 24, 2022.

Friday, July 22, 2022, until Sunday, July 24, 2022. Sapporo, Japan: Friday, August 5, 2022, until Sunday, August 7, 2022.

They have not revealed whether or not the events are free or if they will release an in-game ticket, but we’ll be sure to update this article as soon as we find out.

They have also announced a bonus global finale event on Saturday, August 27, 2022. While times have not been announced at the time of writing, all events will likely begin at 10 am local time.

How to prepare for Pokemon Go Fest 2022

If you’re going to take part in Go Fest 2022, there are a few things you can do to prepare and get the most out of the event: