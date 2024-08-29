Pokemon Go Falinks Raid Day: Shiny debut, date, bonuses

Pokemon Go Falinks Raid Day: Shiny debut, date, bonusesNiantic
Niantic is continuing its Gen 8 celebration by announcing the next Pokemon Go Raid Day will focus on Falinks.
Introduced in Pokemon Sword and Shield, Falinks is a Fighting-type inspired by an ancient military formation. It was added to Pokemon Go in 2021, making it one of the few Galar ‘mon available before the mobile game’s Max Out season.
Now, Niantic has revealed Falinks will be the star of the game’s next Raid Day, so here’s everything you need to know about the event.
Date & time
Falinks Raid Day will take place on Sunday, September 8, 2024, from 2 pm to 5 pm local time.
Shiny Falinks debut & event bonuses
In addition to giving players plenty of chances to catch the Formation Pokemon, this Raid Day will also add Falinks’ Shiny form to Pokemon Go.
The following bonuses will be active during Falinks Raid Day:
- Falinks will appear more frequently in raids
- Receive up to five additional free Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs
- Increased chance to encounter Shiny Falinks from raids
- The Remote Raid Pass limit will be increased to 20 from Saturday, September 7 at 5 pm to Sunday, September 8, 2024, at 8 pm PDT.
Event ticket
As with past Raid Days, there is a paid ticket available for $5 USD (or the local equivalent).
The Falinks Raid Day Ticket provides the following bonuses:
- Eight additional Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs (for a daily total of 14)
- Increased chance to get Rare Candy XL from Raid Battles
- 50% more XP from Raid Battles
- 2× Stardust from Raid Battles
These will be active on Sunday, September 8, 2024, from 2 pm to 10 pm local time, letting players enjoy the benefits for a few hours after the event ends.
That’s everything to know about Falinks Raid Day! For more on Pokemon Go, check out our guides on upcoming Spotlight Hours and Community Days.