Pokemon Go devs Niantic announce new game: Marvel’s World of Heroes

Marvel fans will soon be able to take to the streets and become their favorite Avenger or X-Man, as Pokemon Go developer Niantic has announced a new mobile game called Marvel’s World of Heroes.

One of the biggest shocks of the D23 gaming expo was the reveal of Niantic’s newest project.

The Pokemon Go creator has been the foremost pioneer in the AR gaming sphere for half a decade now, creating an instant phenomenon. But now they are taking the Marvel world into AR games, with the announcement of Marvel’s World of Heroes.

World of Heroes does not yet have a firm release date but the initial trailer teased that the game would release sometime in 2023.

Marvel’s World of Heroes mobile game details revealed

With Niantic developing the game, there is reason to believe that the gameplay would work somewhat like its other flagship franchise, Pokemon Go.

Obviously, it’s unlikely that players will be capturing Marvel heroes and villains in Pokeballs, but it might adopt the Gym and battle elements to allow players to perhaps acquire their own powers or level up existing Marvel characters.

YouTube: Marvel Entertainment Marvel’s World of Heroes will release in 2023.

While no heroes have been officially confirmed for World of Heroes, the initial trailer did prominently feature players using Thor’s hammer, Dr. Strange’s magical powers, and Cyclop’s optic lasers.

Other players are using powers that seem similar to those of the Human Torch, the Scarlet Witch, and Doctor Doom, but none of those are confirmed.

Players are also able to pre-register for the game now on the official website, and Marvel fans will absolutely be looking forward to see which other beloved heroes will be a part of World of Heroes.