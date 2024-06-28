Pokemon Go devs are bringing the next landmark in-person event to Brazil

Pokemon Go announces plans to bring the biggest in-person event the Latam region has ever had to São Paulo, Brazi, in December 2024.

Pokemon Go is committed to growing its community in Brazil, with a brand new in-person event set to take place in São Paulo during December 2024, this upcoming celebration set to be the biggest the country has ever seen.

Pokemon Go developer Niantic revealed during its June 28, 2024 conference at Gamescom LATAM that the company is gearing up to host the biggest in-person event it’s ever had in Brazil.

The conference was led by Alan Madujano, Head of Operations in LATAM, Eric Araki, Country Manager – Brazil, and Leonardo Willie, Community Manager for Emerging Markets.

Article continues after ad

Throughout the panel, they announced that Brazil will be hosting the biggest in-person event the region has ever seen in São Paulo, the heart of the country.

Niantic Pokemon Go will be bringing a big event to Brazil in December 2024

Over the past six months, Brazil and LATAM as a whole have become a major emerging market for Pokemon Go, with the team excited to reward the fans for all their dedication and commitment to the game.

Article continues after ad

“The passion with which the local public embraced our activities throughout the year is a sign that our fans want even more”, began Eric Araki. While Araki couldn’t give away all the details about the upcoming event, he was able to tease that it would “occupy the entire city of São Paulo.”

Article continues after ad

Further adding, “We are working very closely with the Civil House of the City of São Paulo and the SYN Proptech network of shopping centers.”

The panelists also revealed new features that will arrive for Brazilian fans in the coming months, Araki further expressed just how big of an event they are planning to bring to Brazilian players in December 2024.

“We are sure it will be an unmissable experience, and we invite everyone in the country to celebrate with us!”