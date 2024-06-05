Pokemon fan convention draws Fyre Festival comparisons as things go horribly wrong

A Pokemon fan convention in the Philippines went horribly wrong over the weekend, so much so that it is drawing comparisons to Fyre Festival and Willy Wonka Experience.

According to the Pokeverse website, the event is the “premier Pokémon-themed expo in the Philippines made by fans for fans.” Included in the official breakdown of the event were officially licensed collectibles on offer, Pokemon tournaments, and cosplay contests, just to name a few of the activities.

What’s more, the event even promised meet and greet opportunities with Veronica Taylor, the original voice of Ash Ketchum, and Jason Paige, singer of the iconic Pokemon anime theme,

However, the event took a turn for the worse when those in attendance began sharing videos and photos of the event online, spurring major backlash due to the complete chaos across the show floor.

Before even entering the Expo, fans were allegedly greeted with delayed start times, massive open areas that included very few Pokemon-themed activities, and an individual causing chaos who has been dubbed “the Ravioli man” by those in attendance.

Pokemon fan and cartoonist Rita, who goes by “BintuRita” on X, was in attendance across the whole weekend and shared photos of the person in question, detailing how Ravioli man was “eating sauce off a ravioli jar in his pocket. It seemed to be a filthy frank-style prank where there were children under five running around the space and he smelled ROT.”

The same attendee further claimed how “security refused to do anything despite several con-goers’ reports” but that the Ravioli man was eventually removed but not after “he took a sponge and started rubbing [sauce] on one of the sponsor’s booths.”

Day two of the Expo included even more chaos and confusion for Pokemon fans, with open spaces filled with inflatable activities that had no clear connection to the franchise.

Furthermore, the nearby resting area that was touted as being a calm area for those in attendance was reportedly swarmed by “relentless” camera crews that filmed any and every moment of the event they could.

To make matters worse, the previously promised Cosplay Lounge was nowhere to be seen, with Rita further claiming that cosplayers then began hanging out in the open in the “rest” area.

“Despite Pokeverse recently being advertised as a cosplay event, there was no lounge. So cosplayers started changing HERE.”

As well as the poor security and lack of Pokemon-focused events, ticket pricing for the Expo has also come under fire, particularly after those in attendance found out that Veronica Taylor was not compensated for her time at all.

The community was left wondering what the logic behind the high ticket pricing was given barely any of the promised attractions were included.

Following the online backlash, the hosts of the event took to X to respond to the criticism.

“It’s our first event with very little time to prepare but we do agree that a lot of things need to be improved for another season,” they said, “but we appreciate your participation and will continue to take your feedback to do better next time.”