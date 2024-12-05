When is PlayStation Wrap-Up 2024?

It’s the time of year where all of your favorite services start showing off your personal end-of-year roundups, but when is the PlayStation Wrap-Up coming out in 2024?

Whether it’s Spotify Wrapped, Xbox Year in Review, or anything else, it’s always fun to see what your habits were like in the last year, be it the artists you listened to most or the games you sunk the most amount of hours into.

That’s exactly what the PlayStation Wrap-Up will offer when it launches in 2024, but when exactly does it come out, and how can you get yours?

Here’s what we know.

As confirmed by PlayStation in their 30th Anniversary celebrations, the PS Wrap-Up will be available for all players on December 10, 2024.

The Wrap-Up will show you how many hours you devoted to your favorite games, your monthly stats, your greatest trophy triumphs, and more.

To get involved, you just have to wait for your email from PlayStation on December 10 which will include a link to your personal Wrap-Up.

Make sure you’re signed up to receive emails from them beforehand so you don’t risk missing out!

Elsewhere in their 30th-anniversary celebrations, PlayStation 5 users got access to a number of different themes from PS consoles through the years with sounds and screens from PS1, PS2, PS3, and PS4 for a touch of nostalgia whenever you load up your console.

Be sure to keep an eye on the email account associated with your PSN account throughout December 10, as there hasn’t been a set time confirmed for when links will start being shared with players.