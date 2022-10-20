PlayStation’s Wolverine game could launch in 2023, according to Microsoft

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at [email protected]

While responding to the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), Microsoft claimed that Marvel’s Wolverine game counts among the PlayStation titles set to launch next year.

The UK regulator recently declared its interest in imposing a Phase 2 inquiry into Microsoft’s proposed Activision Blizzard acquisition.

Microsoft is less than pleased with the decision. As such, the publisher issued a response to assure the CMA that the buyout won’t negatively impact its competitor, Sony.

Notably, the document featuring Microsoft’s complete response is replete with interesting details. One such tidbit will especially intrigue fans of Insomanic Games’ Marvel-branded endeavors.

Microsoft thinks the PlayStation Wolverine game is coming soon

Partway through its response to the CMA, Microsoft outlines the strengths of Sony Interactive Entertainment as a market leader.

Of course, one of the Japanese publisher’s greatest strengths comes courtesy of its “large portfolio of high-quality exclusive content.” Microsoft listed a few of Sony’s upcoming releases for 2023 when making this point in the document.

According to the Xbox maker, then, first- and third-party exclusives coming to PlayStation next year include the following: Spider-Man 2, Wolverine, Horizon, Final Fantasy XVI, and Forspoken.

Sony Sony has yet to detail release plans for Marvel’s Wolverine.

Spider-Man 2, FFXVI, and Forspoken are all on track for a 2023 rollout. Presumably, the Horizon project referenced is the VR adventure, Call of the Mountain, which presently lacks a firm due date.

But the assumption that Insomniac’s Wolverine game will hit PS5 in 2023 seems a little farfetched. As of late 2021, Insomniac was still hiring for major roles such as Gameplay Engineer.

That doesn’t mean Wolverine won’t slash his way onto PlayStation hardware in the next couple of years, though. After all, Insomniac is a multi-team studio that managed to ship Miles Morales and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart seven months apart.

Logan fans still shouldn’t expect his next interactive adventure to arrive in the next 12 months and change, however.