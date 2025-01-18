PlayStation Tournaments: XP London – Final Placements

The PlayStation Tournaments: XP event has come to a close. Four teams made up of creators and high-level players from across the gaming world came in, and only one emerged victorious.

The event saw players running a gauntlet from a variety of titles, with everyone representing one of four team. Each team represented one part of PlayStation’s iconography: Teams Circle, Cross, Square, and Triangle.

Though special guests Arslan Ash, SV2, ESPE, and Vikkstar123 made up the coaches for each team and other creators were competing, many of the players in attendance qualified through PlayStation’s tournaments function.

Article continues after ad

Here are the final results of the PlayStation Tournaments: XP event and an explanation of how the winning team got there:

PlayStation Tournaments: XP explained

All of the players invited to the event had to compete through the four main games showcased at the event: Astro Bot, EA FC 25, Tekken 8, and Fortnite.

Teams gained XP by winning across these different titles and beating their opponent. The two teams with the most points at the end of the gauntlet got to move on to the Grand Final.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

After a long and arduous road there, Team Circle and Team Square were the point leaders and had to pick one sole representative for the last challenge: Speedrunning an Astro Bot level that was custom-made for this tournament by the devs.

Final Results

Team Circle took home the grand prize when all was said and done, with their sole representative by the name of Reece clutching out the final win and getting the faster time on that Astro Bot level.

Article continues after ad

This should come as no surprise considering the team was helmed by Tekken legend Arslan Ash, someone we spoke to during his EVO run in 2024.

Every member of Team Circle got to take home $3000 and a PS5 Pro for their win, while the runners-up on Team Square all got $1500 per person.