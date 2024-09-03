PlayStation shooter Concord shut down after only 10 days because no one played it

After a middling launch on August 23 leading to a terribly low player count, PlayStation has announced that Concord will be going offline just two weeks after release.

In a message on the PlayStation blog, Game Director Ryan Ellis at Firewalk Studios announced that Concord will go offline starting September 6.

Although this PS5 hero shooter offered an Open Beta that peaked at 2,388 concurrent players, its launch barely reached 700 users, plummeting to around 50 concurrent players in the following days.

Article continues after ad

Ellis also explained how the team will “explore options, including those that will better reach our players,” meaning Concord may not be dead in the water forever.

Firewalk Studios

In addition, Concord sales will immediately cease and anyone who purchased it on PS5 or PC will be offered a refund. The post then went into detail on how players could refund their game depending on their storefront.

This news comes only 10 days after its release, which is a near record-breaking time for a AAA game to announce a shutdown.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While Concord’s demise seems to mainly stem from the abysmal player count and $40 price point, the audience had other contentions like the game having the “ugliest” character designs ever.

Fans and non-fans alike are stunned at the speed at which Concord is being taken offline. Although PlayStation’s post on X about the shutdown had replies turned off, that didn’t stop other posts from discussing it.

“8 years of work and it’s gone just like that,” someone wrote in response to the news.

Article continues after ad

Another called this “embarrassing,” and explained how it wasn’t surprising after the game “failed to resonate with players.”

PlayStation’s online shooter was predicted to not be a good enough game to stick around for long, even Concord believers expressed doubt, but the swift closure is still a surprise.