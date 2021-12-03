PlayStation reportedly launching their own version of Xbox Game Pass

According to a new report, PlayStation are gearing up to launch their own subscription service to rival Xbox Game Pass. It will reportedly feature three tiers and give players access to PS4 and PS5 titles, as well as classic games.

On December 3, 2021, Jason Schreier of Bloomberg claimed that the subscription — codenamed Spartacus — will merge PlayStation Now and PS Plus, replacing the services the gaming giant currently provides.

It will allegedly consist of three tiers, each at a different price point. Tier 1 contains all existing PS Plus benefits such as free monthly games and online multiplayer; Tier 2 gives access to certain PlayStation 4 and 5 titles; and Tier 3 provides a library of classic games from the PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP, extended demos, and more.

The report also stated that Sony is interested in shifting more towards cloud gaming, much like Xbox’s xCloud streaming service, which will replace PS Now — something the company is supposedly looking to phase out completely.

Spartacus will reportedly be available on both PlayStation 4 and PS5, with Bloomberg claiming it could come as early as Spring 2022.

Xbox Game Pass offers over 200 games on its subscription service and is often praised for having new titles available on day one, such as the recent Forza Horizon 5.

There’s been no official word from Sony yet as to the existence of Spartacus, but with the outlet claiming it may release in the Spring, it may not be long before they lift the lid.

Source: Bloomberg