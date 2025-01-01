PlayStation Plus’ January free game is a letdown since it’s already free

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League headlines the PlayStation Plus January lineup, which is disappointing considering the game was already free and barely has any players left.

After multiple delays and development woes, some fans wrote off Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League long before launch, but the game was a pleasant surprise, and we called it a “good time” in our review.

Yet, the solid experience wasn’t enough to overcome several controversies that ultimately drove players away. Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League launched with a peak of 12,667 players, falling well short of other titles around that time.

Article continues after ad

And to rub more salt in the wound, Amazon offered the title for free as part of Prime Day in July, less than one year after the game’s release.

Steam Charts show that conditions haven’t improved because the peak player count only hovers slightly above 1,000. So when Sony announced that Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League would be joining PlayStation Plus to kick off 2025, the announcement wasn’t met with much enthusiasm.

Article continues after ad

First 2025 PlayStation Plus batch disappoints fans

Alongside Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered and The Stanley Parable Ultra Deluxe edition, Suicide Squad is one of the free monthly games for PlayStation Plus members in January.

Article continues after ad

Many PlayStation players already have the $10 subscription to play online. However, the announcement fell short of expectations, considering you can purchase the game for just under $4 on Steam.

“Even if it’s free, I’m not taking Suicide Squad,” one fan responded.

“This may be the worst month of PS + ever,” a second commenter added.

It also doesn’t help that Rocksteady Studios cut off support for Suicide Squad, meaning there won’t be any additional content coming. For now at least, the servers are still online though, so if you are a comic book or superhero fan, the title might still be worth checking out.