PlayStation players demand refunds over global PSN outage and “unacceptable” response

PlayStation Network (PSN) users are in uproar following a sudden and worldwide outage that began on February 7, 2025. Players have been unable to access any live services for hours and, after PlayStation’s response, players have only been left more outraged.

PSN has been down and not working as of 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET / 12 AM GMT. Although the cause of the outage remains unknown, the developers have released a brief statement through their AskPlayStation account on Twitter/X.

Article continues after ad

“We are aware some users might be currently experiencing issues with PSN. For more details: https://status.playstation.com,” they said.

Despite the official status checker stating, “Some services are experiencing issues,” all display a red offline indicator and are unavailable.

PlayStation

PlayStation players furious over “lack of communication”

However, many players have been left outraged over the short statement given, which came just over an hour and a half after PSN went offline.

“Unacceptable lack of communication. We pay for your services. Many people make plans to play together on the weekend. You have allowed a disruption in services we pay for and plan for, without communication with us about what is happening. Reimbursement would be the thing to do.” the top comment read.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Like this if PlayStation should give everyone a free year of PS+ due to their lack of communication and care for the community,” another came, receiving over 14K likes.

“30 years and y’all still can’t figure out efficiency,” one said, as many compared it to the infamous PSN outage in 2011 that lasted 23 days. “Imagine that. 2011 again?” a user replied.

Despite it affecting every online service for PlayStation consoles, such as the PS5 and PS4, players have also not been able to access their offline games.

Article continues after ad

“Yeah, been down since 6pm, so 5 hours now… sucks I CAN’T PLAY ANY OFFLINE GAMES I OWN cuz my PS5 can’t verify I own it EVERY TIME I LOG IN instead of, you know, just SAVING THAT INFO TO THE SYSTEM. Sure would make this down time an almost non-issue.” another replied.

At the time of writing the brief statement has been the only official communication from PlayStation, with the network services offline for over 10 hours. The last PSN outage was on September 30, 2024, which led to a flurry of memes while the servers were down.

Article continues after ad