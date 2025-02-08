PlayStation Network returns after 20 hour outage – but there’s a huge catch

Roughly 20 hours after PlayStation Network went down, PlayStation servers have slowly started going back online for users around the world. Very slowly.

To the surprise of PlayStation users the world over, PSN servers suddenly stopped working late in the evening on Friday, February 7. PlayStation’s only correspondence at the time was to inform players that the company was “aware” of the issue.

The service outage persisted well into the next day, leaving many appalled that Sony had yet to fix the problem. Notably, the lack of transparency only exacerbated the issue, as Sony failed to share updates or even specify what had gone wrong.

Article continues after ad

Countless online-only games were impacted for nearly 24 hours, leaving players in communities for titles such as Black Ops 6 and Fortnite at a loss without offline offerings. Fortunately, PSN’s status is slowly starting to improve.

PlayStation Network servers are back up after long outage

As spotted by social media accounts like HYPEX, players across the globe are reporting that PSN is slowly returning.

Article continues after ad

Players can, thus, sign back into their accounts, access the PlayStation App, and hop into online games. In some cases, at least. Many players are still struggling to sign in and are unable to access the service.

Article continues after ad

Additionally, players who have been able to access PSN are reporting issues within certain games. So, even though the service will say they’re online, they can’t queue matches in the games they want to play.

Oddly enough, PlayStation itself has yet to formally comment on the matter. Neither the official PlayStation Twitter/X account nor the Ask PlayStation support page has addressed PSN’s status at the time of writing.

Sony

The February 7 through February 8 PSN outage counts as the second-longest in PlayStation history, the longest having occurred in 2011.

Article continues after ad

The 2011 PSN hack lasted for about three weeks between April 20 and May 14 due to a data breach that compromised the accounts of more than 70 million PlayStation users.

Article continues after ad

To compensate fans for the inconvenience at the time, Sony offered its customers a welcome-back package that included free access to games such as the original InFamous, LittleBigPlanet, Dead Nation, and Wipeout HD. Famously, this marked the start of PlayStation’s free PS Plus offerings.

It’s yet unclear whether or not Sony has plans to compensate users for the outage. But hey, at least Krispy Kreme is giving away free donuts.